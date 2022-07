MIAMI – Two armed men robbed a mail carrier in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street at around 4:15 p.m.

Delva said the two men, armed with guns, took the keys to the mail truck and mailboxes.

Police have not said whether they’ve identified or captured the suspects. It’s also unclear if the mail carrier was hurt.