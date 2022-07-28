Davie rabies alert extended after second cat tests positive

DAVIE, Fla. – Health officials have extended a rabies alert issued for portions of Davie after a second feral cat tested positive for the virus.
The original 60-day alert has now been extended to 120 days after Wednesday’s positive test, according to the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.
The alert includes the following boundaries:
- Southwest 36th Court to the north
- Florida Turnpike to the east
- Orange Drive to the south
- Davie Road to the west
Officials are asking the public to maintain a heightened awareness of rabies in the area, and remind the public that an animal with rabies could infect a domestic animal that has not been vaccinated against the disease.
Visit the FLDOH website for more information on rabies.