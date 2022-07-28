‘It appears everyone is pleased’: Davie farm fight seems resolved

DAVIE, Fla. – After a group showed up to Wednesday’s Davie Town Council meeting to support a Davie farmer whose leased land is being bought by developers, it appears there has been a resolution in the fight to save her livelihood.

A developer bought the land Barbara McKenzie, who runs Mack’s Farms off Orange Drive near Flamingo Road, leases to grow food. The developer plans to build more than 60 homes on the site.

Supporters said they were concerned about McKenzie’s future, as well as for the future of agriculture in the town.

Councilmembers’ approval of the rezoning, site plan, and variances on Wednesday night came with a set of promises.

“The developer has agreed to continue to work with (McKenzie) for another 90 days. The attorney for the (owner) of the property also agreed to work with Mrs. McKenzie,” Councilwoman Susan Starkey wrote in an email to Local 10 News. “The town administration will work on a possible (proposal) to farm a portion of the property that is adjacent to the Town-owned Farm Park.”

McKenzie reacted with delight.

“Yesterday’s Town Hall meeting was a testament to Davie’s (commitment) to farmland–not just in name, but in practice. Yesterday was a victory in so many ways,” she said in a statement. “It was wonderful to see the turnout of people of all different backgrounds coming together to peacefully show how much they care about Mother Earth and making farming possible in Broward.”

McKenzie went on to call the vote “the beginning of a new chapter where all people can join to preserve farmland through showing up, staying committed, and putting their hands in the ground.”

“It appears everyone is pleased-for now,” Starkey said.