Local study expands benefits of plant based smoking cessation pill

SUNRISE, Fla. – Phase three of a clinical trial into smoking cessation is underway in Southeast Florida.

Dr. Jason Haffizulla with Precision Clinical Research in Sunrise is part of the large Orca-3 Trial.

He said the previous phase two study provided encouraging results into the plant-based compound Cytisinicline.

“And we are comparing it to placebo to see how well it actually works. it actually did show a six to eight times decrease in the desire to smoke,” Haffizula said.

Haffizula said that unfortunately with the pandemic there’s been a rise in tobacco purchases and smoking for the first time in 20 years.

And when it comes to preventing the risk of fractures a study found no benefit from Vitamin D supplementation for most older adults.

Researchers said that overall, the results from this large clinical trial do not support the use of Vitamin D supplements to reduce hip, wrist, spine, pelvis or upper arm fractures in generally healthy U.S. men and women.

The study population consisted people of basic health, age 50 and older with no Vitamin D deficiencies, low bone mass, or osteoporosis at baseline.