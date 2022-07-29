Caught on Camera: Man steals credit card left in payment machine at Broward Publix

TAMARAC, Fla. – Shopping wasn’t a pleasure for one Publix customer last week whose credit card was stolen after they accidentally left it in the payment machine.

Surveillance video from the Publix in Tamarac captured the theft just after 5 p.m. June 24.

The video shows that after the victim paid for his items, the next customer in line realized that the man left his credit card in the payment machine and then proceeded to use the victim’s card to purchase more than $200 in groceries.

The thief then took the credit card with him as he left the store, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man seen in the video is asked to call BSO Tamarac District Detective Jonathan Masri at 954-720-2225 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org.