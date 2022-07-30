Coast Guard returns 109 migrants to Haiti; 83 sent back to Cuba

An oil tanker crew rescued one set of Cuban migrants Wednesday about 78 miles south of Key West. (Video provided by U.S. Coast Guard)

MIAMI – United States Coast Guard crews repatriated nearly 200 migrants to their home countries Saturday, after intercepting multiple vessels at sea over the past week, the agency said.

83 Cubans repatriated

Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless’ crew returned 83 migrants back to Cuba Saturday, the agency said. They were intercepted in six separate instances following reports of rustic vessels near the Florida Keys Monday and Wednesday.

An oil tanker crew rescued one set of migrants Wednesday about 78 miles south of Key West. (See video above)

109 Haitians repatriated

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew returned 109 Haitian migrants to Cap-Haitien, Haiti Saturday, according to the agency.

A Coast Guard aircrew spotted them Monday afternoon, in a “grossly overloaded” sailboat near Cay Sal Bank, a Bahamian group of islands about 30 miles north of Cuba and less than 65 miles south of Key Largo.

Men, women and children were aboard the vessel, according to a Coast Guard news release.

