Florida to schools: Don’t follow federal LGBTQ protections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is advising school districts to ignore protections for LGBTQ students that President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to implement.

In a letter to the districts sent Thursday, Florida Education Secretary Manny Diaz said the proposed anti-discrimination language is not binding law and following the guidance could result in breaking state law.

He said school districts could harm students and break Florida law if it follows proposed new rules under Title IX that would extend sexual discrimination protections to students based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Last year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning people assigned male at birth from participating in female sports.