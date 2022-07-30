Sheriff: Man stabbed as he fights off other man trying to perform sex act on him

BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. – After a night of drinking and smoking marijuana, a man found himself the victim of an unwanted sexual advance at the hands of a Florida Keys man, who cut the victim “several times” as he tried to fight him off Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said the victim told deputies that 70-year-old Steven Alan Santana, whom he had just met, allowed him to sleep overnight in his camper on Big Coppitt Key because the victim was too intoxicated to drive home.

“The victim stated he had been drinking and smoking marijuana with others at a residence with multiple units on Puerta Drive,” Linhardt said in a news release.

The victim told deputies he awoke just after 1:30 a.m. to find Santana naked and attempting to perform a sex act on him, Linhardt said. He said the victim began to fight Santana off.

“The victim said Santana grabbed what appeared to be a knife and cut him several times before he was able to get out of the camper,” Linhardt said. “The victim had several lacerations and a puncture wound on his arms. There were lines and droplets of blood on the victim’s chest.”

Ad

Deputies took Santana, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, to the Monroe County Jail.