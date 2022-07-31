Good Samaritan discusses heroic acts after he pulled woman from burning SUV on I-95

The aftermath of a fiery crash in northwest Miami-Dade County was caught on camera, including the moments a man jumped into action to save a woman from the flames.

A witness could be seen bravely jumping into action to save a stranger.

In the video, Daniel Boscaccy is seen running towards an SUV on fire. A woman is trapped inside.

The 28-year-old Boscaccy used a sledge hammer to try and save her.

Boscaccy said he was driving home, going north on I-95, when he saw the flames and pulled over.

“I saw a bunch of cars swerving,” he said. “It felt like what I needed to do in the moment, I didn’t see anybody else doing anything. Thankfully somebody had a sledgehammer. I just asked the universe, ‘Give me a couple minutes.’”

He eventually broke through the glass, and the driver was pulled to safety.

The flames behind them are still burning, so he dragged the victim further away.

Firefighters began to arrive, and paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital.

“My adrenaline still has not stopped, it’s been pretty shaky internally,” Boscaccy said. “I’m so thankful that nobody died.”

Despite everything that happened, Boscaccy says he’s no hero.

“The heroes are the people that do this every day and I don’t think they get enough credit. The EMTs, the firefighters, the police,” he said, before offering one final message. “When you can help, you should.”