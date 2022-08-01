Georgia fugitive held without bond after chase from Sweetwater to Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade corrections officers have been holding a Georgia fugitive without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since July 29.

Police officers with the Sweetwater, Doral, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved in the search for Marquis Johnson, of Savannah.

The chase began when police officers who were investigating a theft saw Johnson in a silver Nissan Sentra outside of the Best Buy store at 10760 NW 17th St., in Sweetwater, according to the police report.

The officers followed Johnson, 27, to Doral. He jumped out of the car near the intersection of Northwest 25th Street and 99th Avenue, and ran into the Vanderbilt Park community, police said.

An officer in a helicopter reported that Johnson ran, jumped fences, and tried to open back doors. One of the area residents slowed him down after pointing a gun at him until he left to his neighbor’s backyard, authorities said.

Officers arrested him near the intersection of Northwest 25th Terrace and 100th Avenue near a canal.

Johnson is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing, fleeing and eluding police, battery on a police officer, petit theft, and criminal mischief. Records show Johnson also has an out-of-state fugitive warrant. The arrest warrant from Georgia wasn’t immediately available.

