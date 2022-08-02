5 Floridians win $1 million to $2 million playing Mega Millions

Five people from Florida became millionaires last week after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Florida Lottery announced.

Two of the lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million.

According to Lottery officials, the winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

The $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, and Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners.

The winning tickets were sold across 17 jurisdictions, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Florida’s $1 million-winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

· Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach

· Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

Florida’s $2 million-winning tickets were sold at:

· Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs

· Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee

· Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

Florida Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.