Greene’s wins 1st since June, Reds beat reeling Marlins 3-1

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 01, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the reeling Miami Marlins 3-1.

Miami has lost eight straight home games and 11 of 15 overall.

Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, including two doubles, in his first game off the injured list.

Joey Votto walked twice and singled for the Reds, who won their third in a row as they began a four-city, 10-game trip.

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was in the original lineup, then removed and traded to Boston.