KEY LARGO, Fla. – A large amount of cocaine is in the hands of authorities after it was found in the Florida Keys.

Customs and Border Patrol agents responded after the cocaine washed ashore in multiple areas.

Good Samaritans found a total of 126 pounds of cocaine in Key Largo, Cudjoe Key and Duck Key over the weekend.

The drugs would have been worth an estimated two million dollars if they had made it to the streets, officials said.