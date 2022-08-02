84º

Vote 2022: Broward supervisor of elections works to correct ballot mistake

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

A few hundred ballots went out before the new district lines went in. Florida’s once-in-a-decade redistricting means mindboggling logistics that come with redrawing voters’ district lines.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some 300,000 Broward ballots were mailed.

Joe Scott, the Broward supervisor of elections, is working to correct a mistake that happened with a few hundred ballots.

“We are aware of every single one, so we know exactly who is impacted and we are working hard to contact each of those voters,” Scott said.

Scott said the ballots went out before the new district lines went in.

Debby Eisinger is a former mayor and super-engaged voter. She said she spotted the mail ballot glitch and raised the red flag.

“I knew right away,” Eisinger said.

Some voters received ballots for District 20 where the race for Congress is heated and may be close. It’s still unclear what happens if someone already voted.

To check your individual sample ballot, go to the elections link in our Local10.com elections section.

