Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County

Surveillance video released Friday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows a man stealing a scooter in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in North Lauderdale over the span of three weeks.

The first theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. July 5, near the 1400 block of Avon Lane.

The victim told detectives that his white and black 2021 Kaitong motorcycle was stolen.

About a week later, another man reported that his friend’s black and red 2017 ZHNG, Ex-150 had been stolen near the 7600 block of Southwest 10th Court.

Authorities say six more thefts were then reported between July 23 and Aug. 1 near the same vicinity.

Surveillance video captured the latest incident in which a man is seen stealing a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter that was parked near the front door of a home in the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Court.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call BSO North Lauderdale Detective Milton Escobar at 954-720-2254 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org.