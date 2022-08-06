Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire

MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.

The animals weren’t harmed, Sanchez said, nor were any of the residents.

“Within five minutes the fire was under control and no injuries were reported,” he said.

Sanchez said the second floor was significantly damaged and inspectors will assess the building.

“The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents, however, it is unknown how many will be displaced at this time,” Sanchez said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze, he said.