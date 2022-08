Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Dive Team said they pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The canal is located near Northwest 59th Place.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are working to identify the victim, and find out what exactly led up to her death.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.