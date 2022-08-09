Police: 2 women shot inside Hollywood laundromat

Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting in which two people were injured.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting in which two people were injured.

It happened on Monday at a laundromat on the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

According to police, two women were shot and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Evidence markers could be seen inside the laundromat.

Authorities said the suspects in this case fled from the scene.

There has been no word on descriptions of any suspects or suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.