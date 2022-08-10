Deputies arrest Keys Recycling operator over records to prevent dealing with stolen metals

MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday in the Florida Keys after detectives accused him of failing to follow records laws that are designed to prevent the illegal sale and purchase of stolen metals.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ihosvany Almaguer operates Keys Recycling, at 1280 107 St. Gulf, in Marathon.

The business is promoted on Facebook as “a buyer of all ferrous and nonferrous metals such as car bodies, old appliances, aluminum cans, copper, brass, boat trailers” and even pots and pans.

Detectives accused Almaguer, 35, of failing to properly document three transactions involving aluminum.

Almaguer is facing charges of violating the state’s recordkeeping requirements.