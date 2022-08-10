83º

Group of 16 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

LONG KEY, Fla. – Another in a recent string of migrant landings has been reported in the Florida Keys.

Sources tell Local 10 News that 16 Cuban migrants were taken into custody on Tuesday.

The migrants were apprehended after making to shore at Long Key.

This comes after more than 100 Haitian migrants made landfall near Marathon on Sunday night.

That group was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol as well.

Additionally, officials said 263 migrants were detained over a two-day span late last week.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

