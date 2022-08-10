Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing

TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon.

Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports that a man was stabbed.

The victim later died, deputies said. The sheriff’s office did not identify him, as his family invoked Marsy’s Law.

Whyte faced a Broward County judge Wednesday, who ordered that he remain held without bond.

Whyte’s public defender had asked for a mental health evaluation.