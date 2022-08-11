83º

Child injured during hit-and-run crash in Broward

Deputies investigate a hit-and-run crash injuring a child on Thursday afternoon in Broward County. (Tim McFarland/Local 10 News)

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a child injured on Thursday afternoon in Broward County.

According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Northwest 43 Street and Fifth Avenue in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel decided the child needed treatment at a nearby hospital. St. Louis said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was a white bag on the road that had red stains.

St. Louis did not release a description of the vehicle involved, nor was she able to confirm dispatch’s reports that a sports utility vehicle struck a toddler who was at Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Crime scene tape surrounded a parked black Toyota Camry nearby. There was a pair of black, white, and red Nautica sneakers on the trunk of the Toyota. The driver’s side door was open.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.

