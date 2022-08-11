Sheriff: Woman delivering food, water to homeless shot with BB gun

MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say a woman trying to perform a good deed instead found herself on the receiving end of four shots from a BB gun Wednesday, soon after telling a homeless woman that she came to the woods to deliver groceries rather than drugs.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 4500 block of the Overseas Highway in Marathon at around 10 a.m. regarding a battery.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, told deputies she was delivering groceries to homeless people in the woods nearby when she encountered 59-year-old Zoe Sparrow.

Sparrow “declined the supplies and asked for drugs,” MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.

Deputies said the victim told Sparrow that she was there to drop off food and water and didn’t have any drugs, telling Sparrow “if she wanted drugs, she would have to contact someone else.”

Sparrow apparently didn’t like that answer, deputies allege. They said she picked up a BB gun and demanded that the woman leave.

Ad

“When the victim did not immediately leave, Sparrow shot her three times in the arm and once in the thigh,” Linhardt said.

Deputies took Sparrow to jail after she admitted to the shooting, he said.

She faces a felony charge of aggravated battery.