White House taps South Florida native as new liaison to Jewish community

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A South Florida woman is taking on an important role in the Biden Administration.

Shelley Greenspan has been appointed as the White House Jewish Liaison.

Her job is to lead interactions between the Jewish community and the White House.

It’s an exciting honor for the South Florida native, who now becomes the voice of the Jewish community for the nation.

“This role is incredibly meaningful to me,” Greenspan said. “It’s such an honor to work for this president.”

The appointment certainly represents a full circle moment for Greenspan.

The granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, she attended Scheck Hillel Community School and always stayed connected to her faith and roots, even while attending college at the University of Florida.

She later interned with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who praised Greenspan’s appointment on Twitter.

“It’s incredible how a simple internship can change the trajectory of your life,” Greenspan said.

Early on I saw @ShelleyGspan's amazing interpersonal & political skills, which are essential to build & solidify relationships w/ the US Jewish community, esp. amid rising antisemitism. I applaud @POTUS for a continued commitment to the Jewish community.https://t.co/iPwDq0LcHx — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) July 27, 2022

Greenspan says her role is more important now than ever, with antisemitism on the rise.

While jarring, she is making it her goal to stand up against all forms of hate alongside the administration.

“They really know in their soul that when there’s an attack on the Jewish community, it’s really an attack against the soul of this nation and the values that we stand for,” Greenspan said.

In addition to her new role, Greenspan will continue her duties at the National Security Council, where she is a policy advisor for partnerships and global engagement.