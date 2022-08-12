86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place.

He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag GFGY76.

He was wearing a blue hat, blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and blue sneakers.

Diaz is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

It’s unclear whether he suffers from any ailments, however police say he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).