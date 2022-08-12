Deputies search for 14-year-old boy last seen in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in Weston, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle.

Perrotta is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 80 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a black beanie.

Codd said Perrotta is possibly riding a grey BMX-style bicycle with bright blue-colored tires.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).