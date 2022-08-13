78 Cuban migrants arrested after 5 landings in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities arrested 78 Cuban migrants after five separate landings in the Florida Keys over a 24-hour period, a federal official said Saturday morning.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted images of three of the five boats.

There’s no word on the migrants’ conditions as of Saturday morning or whether any of the migrants who arrived are children.

On Thursday morning, officials took 19 Cuban migrants into custody following a landing in Marathon.

Five migrants remain missing at sea after their boat capsized near the Keys last Friday, killing two.

U.S. Coast Guard crews have intercepted more than 3,700 migrants at sea this fiscal year, amid an upsurge in migration from the economically-distressed island.