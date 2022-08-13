Tourist from New York vanished in North Miami Beach, detectives say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County.

Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Caress has brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5-foot, 8-inches tall, and she weighs about 115 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black pants.

Detectives fear Caress has no connections to South Florida and she may need help. They are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Detective M. Eloi at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.