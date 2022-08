Local 10 News viewer AVPDrone.com captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore.

Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby.

The video was captured and sent to Local 10 News by AVPDrone.com.

According to the viewer, the video was taken on Saturday afternoon off the beach near the intersection of Las Olas Boulevard and A1A.