Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near busy Davie intersection

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Broward County.

It happened Saturday night at the busy intersection of Griffin Road and State Road 7 in Davie.

Police said the driver did remain at the scene.

Viewer dash camera video sent to Local 10 News shows a person lying in the middle of the road while being helped by several others.

Davie police said the person was crossing the road before being hit.

That person suffered serious injuries from the crash, police said.

Authorities said they are working to determine if speed was a factor.

