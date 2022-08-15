Broward County to begin offering monkeypox vaccination appointments at Mills Pond Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Monkeypox vaccine will soon be available at another location in Broward County thanks to the Florida Department of Health.
The FDOH will offer Monkeypox vaccinations at Mills Pond Park starting on Tuesday, August 16.
The vaccine is available by appointment only, so no walk-ins will be accepted.
To make an appointment, visit vaccineappointmentbroward.com.
Starting Tuesday, the Mills Pond Park meeting hall location will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It’s located at 2201 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
Vaccine appointments are available in both Broward and Miami-Dade County.
In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/monkeypox or call 1-833-875-0900
For more information about where to get the vaccine in Broward County, visit this page.
How to protect yourself
- Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash or scabs.
- Do not kiss, hug, cuddle, or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.