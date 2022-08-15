Broward County to begin offering monkeypox vaccination appointments at Mills Pond Park

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. British health officials say the monkeypox outbreak across the country shows signs of slowing but that it's still too soon to know if the decline will be maintained. In a statement on Monday, Aug. 15 the Health Security Agency said authorities are reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day, compared to about 52 cases a day during the last week in June (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Monkeypox vaccine will soon be available at another location in Broward County thanks to the Florida Department of Health.

The FDOH will offer Monkeypox vaccinations at Mills Pond Park starting on Tuesday, August 16.

The vaccine is available by appointment only, so no walk-ins will be accepted.

To make an appointment, visit vaccineappointmentbroward.com.

Starting Tuesday, the Mills Pond Park meeting hall location will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s located at 2201 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

Vaccine appointments are available in both Broward and Miami-Dade County.

In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/monkeypox or call 1-833-875-0900

For more information about where to get the vaccine in Broward County, visit this page.

How to protect yourself