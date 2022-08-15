Florida gas prices fall for 9th week; average fill-up costs nearly $20 less than in mid-June

Florida gas prices fell for the ninth consecutive week last week, dropping 14 cents per gallon, AAA reported Monday.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State have now fallen a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Florida is currently $3.65 per gallon -- the lowest daily average since March 3.

AAA reports that it costs about $55 to fill up the average 15-gallon tank of gas, nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when gas prices set a record high of $4.89 per gallon.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.85), Naples ($3.82) and Miami ($3.77).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.48), The Villages ($3.50) and Panama City ($3.54).