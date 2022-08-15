Tools For Schools helps students in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tools For Schools, a partnership between Publix Supermarkets and Local 10 News, is helping to provide three schools with the supplies students need to be successful during this new school year.
A team recently delivered boxes of school supplies to Poinciana Elementary School, the home of the pelicans, at 1407 Kennedy Dr., in Key West. Publix volunteers placed the supplies in a third-grade classroom with 16 students.
The inspirational theme for the decorations: “The Sky Is The Limit!”
Monroe County Public Schools students returned to classrooms on Thursday. Broward County Public Schools students return on Tuesday and Miami-Dade County Public Schools students return on Wednesday.