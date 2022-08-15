80º

Community

Tools For Schools helps students in Florida Keys

Mayte Padron, Community Relations Director

Tags: Community, Education, Monroe County (Florida)
Tools for schools responds to help children be ready for class during the 2022/23 school year in South Florida.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tools For Schools, a partnership between Publix Supermarkets and Local 10 News, is helping to provide three schools with the supplies students need to be successful during this new school year.

A team recently delivered boxes of school supplies to Poinciana Elementary School, the home of the pelicans, at 1407 Kennedy Dr., in Key West. Publix volunteers placed the supplies in a third-grade classroom with 16 students.

The inspirational theme for the decorations: “The Sky Is The Limit!”

Monroe County Public Schools students returned to classrooms on Thursday. Broward County Public Schools students return on Tuesday and Miami-Dade County Public Schools students return on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mayte Padron Cordones is an Emmy-award winning journalist and the director of WPLG's Community Relations Department, overseeing the station's outreach initiatives to benefit and strengthen the South Florida community.

email