Tools For Schools helps students in Florida Keys

Tools for schools responds to help children be ready for class during the 2022/23 school year in South Florida.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tools For Schools, a partnership between Publix Supermarkets and Local 10 News, is helping to provide three schools with the supplies students need to be successful during this new school year.

A team recently delivered boxes of school supplies to Poinciana Elementary School, the home of the pelicans, at 1407 Kennedy Dr., in Key West. Publix volunteers placed the supplies in a third-grade classroom with 16 students.

The inspirational theme for the decorations: “The Sky Is The Limit!”

Monroe County Public Schools students returned to classrooms on Thursday. Broward County Public Schools students return on Tuesday and Miami-Dade County Public Schools students return on Wednesday.