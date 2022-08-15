80º

Local News

Val Demings makes several South Florida campaign stops as race against Mario Rubio heats up

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Vote 2022, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Politics
Congresswoman Val Demings will likely be the Democratic challenger to U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in November’s election.

Demings held three events in South Florida on Monday, starting at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami.

One of the main topics discussed was the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed both chambers of Congress along party lines.

Demings said it caps the cost of prescription drugs and will give more people access to quality care.

The race between Demings and Rubio is a heated and closely watched one. Her campaign released tough ads aimed at Rubio earlier in the month.

Rubio’s campaign has called Demings a “Pelosi puppet” who always votes for President Biden’s “failing agenda.”

After making an appearance in Aventura on Friday, Rubio released a statement Monday explaining why he voted against the inflation bill, saying price controls in health care will remove incentives to produce innovative therapeutics.

