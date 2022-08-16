Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say

Detectives released a surveillance video showing a woman who is a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that recently injured a toddler in Broward County.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released a surveillance video they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a two-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy Ford Edge in a parking lot, but she did not stop to check on the toddler she struck near the intersection of Northwest 43 Street and Fifth Avenue in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel took the boy to the Broward Health Medical Center. Deputies said the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Aug. 12 report

Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a boy injured on Thursday afternoon in Broward County. The boy’s grandfather said he is just two years old.

Location