Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 in Dania Beach

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

A fatal crash led troopers to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Griffin Road.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon led the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Griffin Road exit in Dania Beach.

According to FHP, an Apopka man was driving his white hatchback and left the roadway just before 2:25 p.m., traveling down the grass shoulder and entering a construction area. The driver then hit an overhead sign steel support column and a large rock pile.

Fire rescue personnel pronounced the driver, whom troopers haven’t publicly identified pending family notification, dead on scene. Investigators are working to determine what caused the man to veer off the freeway, troopers said.

FHP has not yet said when the southbound lanes will reopen. Troopers asked drivers to avoid the area.

