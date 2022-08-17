89º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Hearing in Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial to focus on brain scan

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Parkland School Shooting, Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is preparing for a hearing on Wednesday afternoon about the admissibility of expert witness testimony as the Parkland school shooter’s defense team prepares to present his case during his death penalty trial.

Prosecutors are questioning a brain scan that Nikolas Cruz’s defense team wants to introduce as evidence for the jury that will have to decide if he deserves the death penalty for his crimes during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz, now 23, was 19 years old when he armed himself with an AR-15 rifle and shot into classrooms and in the hallway of the school’s former three-story 1200 building. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October.

The scan was performed at the Broward County jail.

Prosecutors rested their case on Aug. 4 after the seven men and five women on the jury toured the preserved crime scene.

Interactive graphic

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

email

twitter

instagram

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter