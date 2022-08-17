WATCH LIVE: Hearing in Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial to focus on brain scan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is preparing for a hearing on Wednesday afternoon about the admissibility of expert witness testimony as the Parkland school shooter’s defense team prepares to present his case during his death penalty trial.

Prosecutors are questioning a brain scan that Nikolas Cruz’s defense team wants to introduce as evidence for the jury that will have to decide if he deserves the death penalty for his crimes during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz, now 23, was 19 years old when he armed himself with an AR-15 rifle and shot into classrooms and in the hallway of the school’s former three-story 1200 building. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October.

The scan was performed at the Broward County jail.

Prosecutors rested their case on Aug. 4 after the seven men and five women on the jury toured the preserved crime scene.

