19-year-old arrested after allegedly uploading child porn to social media accounts, police say

Frank Louis Noguera, 19, of North Miami, was arrested by Miami police on child pornography charges.

MIAMI, Fla. – A 19-year-old North Miami man is accused of uploading several images depicting children engaged in sex acts, according to Miami Police, who said that a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Frank Louis Noguera.

According to the arrest affidavit, Noguera allegedly uploaded several child pornography images onto Twitter and Snapchat accounts.

The investigation revealed three files, one photo and two videos. The photo showed a naked female toddler seated on the lap of a nude female; the two videos showed female children, approximately 6 and 7 years old engaged in sex acts with adult men and women.

Noguera was charged with 3 counts of possession of child pornography. He posted bond, which was set at $5,000.