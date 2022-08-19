BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington.

According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, BSO deputies were notified of a ShotSpotter alert near the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach. When units responded to investigate, they found a man who had been shot.

Deputies immediately began performing life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed a verbal dispute occurred between multiple people prior to the shooting.

Through investigative methods, detectives say Washington was identified as the shooting suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be made online at Browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.