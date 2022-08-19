‘Conduct unbecoming’: Miami firefighter canned over anti-cop rant after officer’s death

MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue officials terminated a firefighter Friday over an anti-police rant posted to social media in the wake of the shooting death of Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry.

The announcement came one day after the post surfaced online, generating outrage from fellow first responders and others.

Fresh after the 29-year-old officer’s death, the firefighter—whom sources identified as Kevin Newcomb—made the following post:

“Who cares another dead cop probably against gun control ... Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down ... How many idiots I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated ... All cops are for is protecting the rich property owners and the status quo. Everything else is a farce. [Expletive] the police.” Social media post

“We have confirmed that the firefighter in question authored a written statement using a social media platform that demonstrated a disregard for human life, demonstrated a violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami Firefighter,” Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said in an emailed statement Friday. “These characteristics make it impossible for this individual to carry out his duties as a first responder in the City of Miami.”

Earlier in the day, police held a procession for Echaverry, who had served on the force for five years.

Another Miami first responder is in hot water for comments made in the wake of the shooting. A city police officer is under investigation for making an insensitive remark over the radio after another officer transmitted “officer down.”