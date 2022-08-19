Grand jury recommends DeSantis remove 4 Broward school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A state grand jury released a report on Friday recommending that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove four seating Broward County Public Schools board members.

The school board members — Ann Murray, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, and Patricia Good — face accusations of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence.” Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood, the former chair of the school board, is also facing the accusations.

DeSantis petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury in 2019 to investigate the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Lori Alhadeff, a school board member and the mother of one of the 17 victims, released a statement saying the findings were distressing.

“Its findings of the many failures in our state’s schools are unacceptable, as are the numerous and well-documented instances of corruption, fraud, mismanagement, and incompetence it has revealed here in Broward County. Those who have been named in the report for wrongdoing must be held accountable,” Alhadeff wrote.

The grand jury also accused Murray, Korn, Levinson, Good, and Osgood of having a “fanatical desire to control data” to use it “to manipulate public perception.” Most of the accusations are related to a $1 billion school safety program that voters approved in 2014.

The grand jury reported there were delays and an almost 50% increase in cost due to a “slow-boiling frog that resulted from years of mismanagement” and a refusal to hold “leadership to account.”

The grand jury accused former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie of failing the district: “Bluntly put, the lip service paid by Runcie and the Board to ‘safety concerns’ appears as Shakespeare noted in Macbeth, to be ‘full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.’”

Last year, the grand jury indicted Runcie on a perjury charge and he pleaded not guilty. DeSantis removed former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel from office in 2019.

The grand jury’s fourth report was finished last year, but it was released just as Korn is campaigning for reelection. Voters will turnout on Tuesday. The terms for Murray, Levinson, and Good end in November.

