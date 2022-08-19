Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.

Santiago said officers arrived to find the wounded victim, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

He said investigators determined the victim was approaching his car, a grey Hyundai, and at some point a suspect or suspects shot him.

The suspect or suspects then took off in the Hyundai, which police later found abandoned in Fort Lauderdale, Santiago said.

He said there were no known witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.