Man’s body found in grass near Hollywood cemetery

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after someone found a man’s body lying in the grass near a cemetery Friday morning.

Police said a person discovered the body behind Fred Hunter’s Hollywood Memorial Gardens West, located off McKinley Street and North 64th Avenue in the city’s Boulevard Heights area.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just after 10:30 a.m., where police had been investigating for some time.

Officials said it’s unclear how the man died. Police left the scene just before noon and took the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office for evaluation.

