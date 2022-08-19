Rendering of honors for slain Miami-Dade detective to begin in Allapattah

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department was preparing to begin the ceremonial paying of respect to slain Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry on Friday morning, in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Echaverry, who was engaged to be married, died on Wednesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after a five-year career with MDPD. He was 29.

Echaverry was on duty with the department’s robbery intervention detail when a suspect shot him in the head on Monday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

“As in all line of duty deaths, there are several protocols that must be met,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in a statement adding, “There are many moving parts to the rendering of honors.”

The department is planning a procession to move Echaverry’s body to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department at 1851 NW 10 Ave., across the street from the hospital.

The public ceremony is from 10 to 11 a.m., but Zabaleta suggested an 8:30 a.m. arrival. It will be visible on the median across from the hospital’s Clark Diagnostic Treatment Center, at 1080 NW 19 St., and from the third floor of the parking garage on Northwest 10 Avenue, according to Zabaleta.

Ad

Echaverry was born on Dec. 8, 1992, in Hialeah. He played baseball while he was a student at John A. Ferguson Senior High School near the Kendall West neighborhood and for the Nicaraguan baseball league’s La Alcaldia Municipal de Diriá team, in Granada.

Echaverry returned to South Florida to study criminal justice at Miami-Dade College and Florida International University. He joined MDPD in 2017 and had just marked his fifth anniversary with the department in April.

Echaverry served in the South District before he was promoted to the MDPD’s robbery bureau. He played softball with the Miami-Dade Five-O, Metro Dawgs, and the Enforcers teams, and he was a regular of the Virginia Key Trails.

Echaverry is survived by his parents, Sandra and Cesar Echaverry, and his sister, Sandra Virginia.

RELATED STORIES

Watch Thursday’s 6 p.m. report