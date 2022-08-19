Taco Bell testing plant-based meat at some locations

Taco Bell is now joining the train of fast-food restaurants that are offering meat alternatives.

Taco Bell is testing plant-based meat at some of its locations.

According to the company, the product is a soy and pea protein blend inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

So far, Taco Bell is only testing out the vegan option in its Birmingham, Alabama, market with the introduction of the new Crispy Melt Taco.

The taco is made with a white corn shell tortilla with layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, plus warm nacho cheese sauce.

The taco then features a choice of protein. Customers may choose to have seasoned beef in their taco, or the new plant-based protein.

The taco is then topped with lettuce, even more cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream.

The Crispy Melt Taco is available for $2.49.

The company says the American Vegetarian Association has certified the protein vegan and it can be added to other menu options.

“Taco Bell defines ‘vegan’ as containing no animal ingredients,” a news release stated. “It’s important to note, however, that in some restaurants we use the same frying oil to prepare menu items that may or may not contain animal ingredients. Vegan and animal ingredients are handled in common and cross-contact may occur.”