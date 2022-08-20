2 dogs rescued after Fort Lauderdale fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rescued two dogs after an overnight fire in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach area Saturday, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive.

Officials said crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and pulled the two dogs from the home.

The two dogs were then treated for smoke inhalation.

It appears no humans were hurt in the blaze.