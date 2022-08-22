2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School.

Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun.

According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested after someone reported “suspicious activity” last Friday.

“Thanks to the actions of an alert and responsible member of the school community who reported suspicious activity, Miami-Dade Schools Police officers arrested two students for being in possession of a weapon,” a statement from the school district read. “Schools remain the safest place for students and employees, as long as we continue working together, understanding the importance of initiatives such as ‘See Something, Say Something.’”

The spokeswoman confirmed that both students are under the age of 18.

No other details about the incident have been released.