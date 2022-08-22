41 Cuban migrants detained in 2 separate landfalls in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Border Patrol detained 41 Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys on Sunday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar confirmed on Monday.

According to Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, 31 of the migrants made landfall in the Marquesas Keys and the other 10 came ashore in Islamorada.

All are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

The landings, which require an often-treacherous and sometimes deadly voyage across the Straits of Florida, come amid a mass exodus from the economically-distressed island.

On Saturday, Border Patrol officials confirmed another 27 migrants were taken into custody after their vessels made landfall on Long Key and the Marquesas Keys.

Also on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard returned more than 200 migrants intercepted at sea to the island. They’ve intercepted more than 4,000 Cubans at sea over the current fiscal year.