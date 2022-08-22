Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

One person has died and several were injured in a shooting over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead.

The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that a group of people were sitting on crates on a sidewalk when someone opened fire, hitting multiple people.

The bullets riddled a nearby electrical box and even hit some nearby homes.

Local 10′s cameras were there as one of the victims was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Relatives of the victim who was killed identified him as 31-year-old Jarred Bostic, who was the youngest of five brothers and two sisters.

They said he leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“My heart is hurting for my brother,” Jay Harrell said. “It didn’t have to go to that extent. This is not a war zone. This is Dade County -- this is not a war zone.”

Miami Gardens police say they don’t have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.