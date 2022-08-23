Miami duo stole more than a dozen catalytic converters, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Two Miami men face a multitude of charges after officers found more than a dozen stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop, according to police.

According to Port St. Lucie police, officers pulled over 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong after observing their white Mercedes SUV driving with no headlights on behind the back of a closed business.

Officers noticed a reciprocating saw on the rear floorboard, a ski mask near the front passenger’s seat and several catalytic converters in the SUV’s rear cargo area, police said. They said Wong was drenched with sweat and covered with fresh dirt and oil stains.

“Officers canvassed the area and found an exterior fence to a business with signs of forced entry,” Port St. Lucie police said in a Facebook post Monday. “Upon further examination, (eight) catalytic converters were found to be stolen from work vehicles inside the property.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered 13 stolen catalytic converters and two reciprocating saws in the vehicle.

Detectives initially arrested Reygada and Wong on charges of loitering and prowling and possession of burglary tools. The two were later charged with one count of burglary, eight counts of grand theft and seven counts of criminal mischief.

“Detectives continue to diligently investigate this incident at this time and additional criminal charges will be forthcoming,” the Facebook post said.

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a growing problem in South Florida and across the country. Earlier this year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported catalytic converter theft insurance claims jumped from $3,389 in 2019 to $14,433 in 2020.